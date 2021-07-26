Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

