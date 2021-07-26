Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Stake Lessened by Fullen Financial Group

Fullen Financial Group lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of Fullen Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $125,000.

VONG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.85. 1,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,274. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $73.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

