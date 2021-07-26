Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,725,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $15,407,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $285.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,649. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.32 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

