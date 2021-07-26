Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Boosted by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 6.7% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after buying an additional 875,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,815,000 after buying an additional 731,578 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,673,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,436,000 after buying an additional 159,241 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.39. The stock had a trading volume of 37,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

