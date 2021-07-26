Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,803 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

