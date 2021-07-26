VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $840,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $180,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 205.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $3.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $6.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $49.84 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VBIV shares. Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VBIV opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $757.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.02. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

