Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth $49,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $85.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

