Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 9,094 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 688.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 32.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.2% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $75.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

