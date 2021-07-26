Vectors Research Management LLC Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 26.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISI. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter valued at $5,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75,954 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $456.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.68.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,080.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

