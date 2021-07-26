Vectors Research Management LLC Has $195,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 172.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,011,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,318,000 after acquiring an additional 180,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 26.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,324,000 after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $20,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $224.59 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $138.94 and a one year high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.87.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,671 shares of company stock worth $13,429,678. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

