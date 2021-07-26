Vectors Research Management LLC Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,321 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $518,692.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,857.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,180,358 shares of company stock worth $84,632,412 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

