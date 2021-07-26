Vectors Research Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.24.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $72.17 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.