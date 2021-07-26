Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Veracyte reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $86.03.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Veracyte by 19.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Veracyte by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Veracyte by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

