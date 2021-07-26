Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Veracyte by 227.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

