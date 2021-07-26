Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 671,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 265,829 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACW. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.39. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

