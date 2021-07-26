Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $520,000 in Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Greenrose Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Partners LLP raised its holdings in Greenrose Acquisition by 178.1% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 552,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 353,867 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $193,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenrose Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNRS opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Greenrose Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.46.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Amityville, New York.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenrose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenrose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.