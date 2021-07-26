Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $569,000 Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,263 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,554,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after buying an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,618,000 after buying an additional 534,988 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,781,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,376,000 after buying an additional 306,336 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

NYSE UHS opened at $152.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.48. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $162.51. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

