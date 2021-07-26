Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 36,583 Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 36,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSFE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter worth $87,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $797,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Shares of PSFE opened at $10.71 on Monday. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

