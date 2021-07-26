Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 749 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $581,188,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,736,000 after purchasing an additional 574,569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,663,000 after purchasing an additional 420,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock opened at $285.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $204.64 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.