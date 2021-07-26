Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $52.29

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.29, but opened at $53.89. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $54.33, with a volume of 62 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on VERV. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.