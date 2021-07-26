ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,032 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 114.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 415,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,758,000 after buying an additional 222,138 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $155,370,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 552.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 38,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

VIAC opened at $40.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.03. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

