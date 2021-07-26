Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VICR. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of VICR opened at $107.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.27. Vicor has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 93.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vicor will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,129,788.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,808,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,194,155.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,250 shares of company stock worth $8,162,717 over the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Vicor by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Vicor by 30.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vicor by 17.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 66.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vicor during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

