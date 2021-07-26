Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Head to Head Analysis

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of FirstService shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Video River Networks and FirstService’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 7.99 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A FirstService $2.77 billion 2.88 $87.26 million $2.02 90.18

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Video River Networks and FirstService, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstService 0 5 1 0 2.17

FirstService has a consensus target price of $170.60, suggesting a potential downside of 6.35%. Given FirstService’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FirstService is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Video River Networks and FirstService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 25.44% 380.39% 44.53% FirstService 3.64% 16.05% 4.87%

Risk & Volatility

Video River Networks has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstService has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FirstService beats Video River Networks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also provides a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, and security and concierge/front desk; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment offers energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment provides property services through 5 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 19 California Closets and 11 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It provides residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; and fire protection and related services. This segment offers its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, Interstate Restoration, FirstOnSite Restoration, Century Fire Protection, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, and Floor Coverings International brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

