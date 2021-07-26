Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,067. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $439.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.