Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VKTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 61,907 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 133,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 38,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 622,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,067. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $439.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

