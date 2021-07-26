Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 15,559.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 214.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,955 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at $9,642,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 224.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $5,268,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 40.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 291,749 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $9.49 on Monday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $768.35 million, a PE ratio of 474.74 and a beta of 3.68.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VFF. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

