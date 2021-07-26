Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VNOM stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 357.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

