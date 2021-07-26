Virtu Financial LLC Buys 1,567 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,776 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Splunk by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Splunk by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120,304 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SPLK. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $140.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.25. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

