Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM) by 257.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 3.55% of GraniteShares Platinum Trust worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000.

GraniteShares Platinum Trust stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

