Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 24,885 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 367.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160,516 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Welltower by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,293,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,652,000 after acquiring an additional 941,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL opened at $88.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.