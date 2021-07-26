Virtu Financial LLC Sells 69,061 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 72.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 69,061 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $214,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 845,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,617,000 after acquiring an additional 315,652 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 67.7% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 48.4% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU opened at $75.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

