Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after buying an additional 392,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,688,000 after buying an additional 107,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,445,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,470,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,655,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,137,000 after buying an additional 373,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $60.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

