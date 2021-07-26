Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $300,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after acquiring an additional 143,778 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $156.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.84. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $91.72 and a 52 week high of $157.34.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.