Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $454,000 Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,099,000 after acquiring an additional 208,020 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after acquiring an additional 487,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,477,000 after acquiring an additional 147,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 91,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $285.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.68. The company has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $285.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.73.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

