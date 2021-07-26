Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,881,512,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,831,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

ABT opened at $120.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

