Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 101,770 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,770 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after buying an additional 28,102 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 41,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 27,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Compass Point raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

