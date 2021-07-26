Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,617,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,378,000 after acquiring an additional 320,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,907 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,126,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,444,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.73. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.