Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 61,954 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 2,404.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,954 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $170.16 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $138.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

