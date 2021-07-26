Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Dillard’s worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

DDS opened at $182.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $193.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.98%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,317,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.