Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 662.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056,882 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of BlackBerry worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 867.3% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 374,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 335,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 530,830 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 246.6% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 57,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 3.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

BB stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.26. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

