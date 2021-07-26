Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 24,002 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,002 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Argus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Insiders have sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $381.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $384.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.53. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

