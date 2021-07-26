Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 6,667 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,667 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Boot Barn worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $206,000.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BOOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

BOOT opened at $82.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $86.70.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

