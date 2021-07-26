Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,454 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of The Children’s Place worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $86.45 on Monday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $103.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.25.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.