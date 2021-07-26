VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $658.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.08 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VSE has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Equities analysts expect that VSE will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

