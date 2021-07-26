Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Cap Reaches $15.74 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $275,327.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00037053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00104458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00130343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,944.42 or 1.00120326 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.13 or 0.00824193 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.