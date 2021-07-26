WAX (WAXP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $69.93 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 26th. WAX has a market capitalization of $280.08 million and $69.93 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 44.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000070 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00094991 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,761,733,832 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,636,609 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

