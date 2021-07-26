Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Quhuo (QH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ: QH) in the last few weeks:
7/23/2021 – Quhuo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. "
7/22/2021 – Quhuo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
7/13/2021 – Quhuo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
7/10/2021 – Quhuo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
7/1/2021 – Quhuo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
NASDAQ:QH opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91. Quhuo Limited has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.99 million and a P/E ratio of -13.90.
Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Quhuo Limited will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.
