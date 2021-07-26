Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Quhuo (QH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ: QH) in the last few weeks:

7/23/2021 – Quhuo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

7/22/2021 – Quhuo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

7/13/2021 – Quhuo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

7/10/2021 – Quhuo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

7/1/2021 – Quhuo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

NASDAQ:QH opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91. Quhuo Limited has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.99 million and a P/E ratio of -13.90.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Quhuo had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Quhuo Limited will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quhuo by 149.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Quhuo during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Quhuo by 56.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

