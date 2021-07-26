Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $59.20

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.20, but opened at $56.00. Weibo shares last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 9,601 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Weibo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 88.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.