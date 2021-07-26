Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $158.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.77.

LSTR stock opened at $152.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $119.51 and a 1-year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

