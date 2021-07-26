Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of IAS opened at $18.85 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

